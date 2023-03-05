‘Palm Trees and Power Lines’ Scored Raves at Sundance, But Its Director Says No One Wanted to Buy the Controversial Film: ‘People Were Scared’

“Palm Trees and Power Lines,” the story of a teenage girl who is groomed by a man twice her age, received nearly universal acclaim when it debuted at Sundance in 2022, going on to win an award for Jamie Dack’s direction. And yet, despite all the good reviews and honors, it took months for the film…



#sundance #jamiedacks #momentumpictures #lilymcinerny #jonathantucker #southerncalifornia #gretchenmol #mcinerny #leas