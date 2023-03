Concessions employees at United Center walked off the job Sunday after their union voted to authorize the action in January. The strike was planned during a Chicago Bulls home game and days ahead of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament. The 650 workers have been negotiating a union contract…



