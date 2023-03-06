Campaigners call for end to ‘peak fare rip off’ on trains in England and Wales
Published
Campaigners are calling for an end to the “peak fare rip off”, where commuters in some parts of the country face far higher mark-ups to travel at busy times. The call came after regulated rail fares in England and Wales jumped by 5.9% on Sunday – the biggest hike in a decade – adding hundreds of…
#wales #bettertransport #selby #rochdale #manchester #normanbaker #woking #birmingham #liverpool #officeforrailandroad