German Chancellor Warns Of 'Consequences' If China Sends Arms To Russia
Published
Olaf Scholz made the comments in a CNN interview that aired two days after his meeting with Joe Biden in Washington.Full Article
Published
Olaf Scholz made the comments in a CNN interview that aired two days after his meeting with Joe Biden in Washington.Full Article
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says there would be “consequences” if China sent weapons to Russia for Moscow’s war in Ukraine,..
If played well, security is the United States trump card in stabilizing relations with its Gulf partners and competing with China..