Learn More Everything The Last Of Us Episode 8 Changes About The Cannibals From The Game Contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 8 of "The Last of Us" — "When We Are in Need" In the penultimate episode of season 1 of "The Last of Us," titled "When We Are in Need," Ellie (Bella Ramsey) begins the…



#lastofus #bellaramsey #pedropascal #scottshepherd #troybaker