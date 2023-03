Investing.com -- Most Asian stocks rose on Monday as markets reassessed their outlook for U.S. interest rate hikes, although Chinese indexes lagged their peers following a weaker-than-expected forecast on annual economic growth. Technology-heavy bourses were the best performers, tracking a strong…



#southkoreas #southkorean #broaderasian #federalreserve #bankofjapan #boj #adanigroup #gqgpartners #asx