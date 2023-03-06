Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives speech in California 1 year out from state GOP primary

took swipes at California's governor and other Democrats during a visit to the state on Sunday ahead of an expected announcement for a 2024 presidential run. Why it matters: His speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley was officially to promote his new book, but the Los…



#democrats #simivalley #losangelestimes #republicanparty #florida #desantis #airforceonepavilion #gavinnewsom #trump #orangecounty