Have you noticed a deluge of advertisements on Twitter lately touting scam cryptocurrencies that use Elon Musk’s face? You’re not alone. Last week, I reported on the paid ads that fraudulently use Musk and his companies to shill garbage crypto. And it seems the problem is only getting worse.…



#twitter #elonmusks #neura #blockchainproject #neuralink #tesla #elonmusk #neuralinktoken #presale #whatsapp