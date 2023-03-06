‘Elvis’ Cinematographer Mandy Walker Becomes First Woman to Wins Top Film Award From American Society of Cinematographers

Mandy Walker has won the American Society of Cinematographers feature-film award for “Elvis,” making her the first woman ever to win that award. She is only the third female nominee in the category, after Rachel Morrison for “Mudbound” in 2018 and Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog” last year.…



#mandywalker #rachelmorrison #mudbound #ariwegner #powerofdog #oscars #asc #rogerdeakins #dariuskhondji #jamesfriend