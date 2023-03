The U.S. dollar was broadly lower on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked towards a February jobs report at the end of the week that will likely influence how hawkish the U.S. central bank will be. The , which measures the U.S. currency against…



#federalreservechair #jeromepowell #josephcapurso #citi #bankofjapan #haruhikokuroda #kuroda #saxomarkets #australian