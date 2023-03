GB News has been rebuked by Ofcom for the first time following “materially misleading” comments made about Covid-19 vaccines by presenter Mark Steyn in April last year. Steyn quit GB News last month claiming he had been asked to sign a contract that the broadcaster could have used to make him…



