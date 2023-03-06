‘I’m losing over $1,100 each quarter due to fees.’ I’m in safe investments during this downturn, yet I’m still losing a lot of money from adviser fees. What…
Published
Question: I’m in a money market fund that I thought would protect my investment during these downturn times, but I’m losing over $1,100 each quarter due to fees to manage my money. What should I do? Answer: You’re smart to question how your money is being managed and the value you are receiving…
#davidedmisten #derieckhodges #anchorpointewealth #jimhemphill #tgsfinancial