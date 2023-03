A man is being held in Mexico in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at the resort of Playa del Carmen south of Cancun. Kiara Agnew, 23, left last week for what was supposed to be a "dream birthday vacation" to Mexico with her boyfriend, her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "This turned…



#mexico #playadelcarmen #cancun #kiaraagnew #spanish #xcalacoco #mexican #mayan #katlynlevesque #globalnews