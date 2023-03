It could be said that all soccer clubs are always going through some kind of transitional phase, never standing still, but for Liverpool and Manchester United this season there is a clear sense of corners being turned, or waiting to be turned. Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of their rivals at Anfield on…



#liverpool #manchesterunited #anfield #eriktenhag #eflcup #newcastle #wembley #facup #europaleague #arsenal