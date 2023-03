Stock index futures pushed higher to kick off the week on Monday. S&P futures (SPX) were +0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5% rose slightly and the Dow futures (INDU) picked up 0.1%. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 5 basis points to 3.90% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 3 basis…



#sp #spx #indu #treasury #globalagg #deutschebank #jimreid #fomc #517k