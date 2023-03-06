Chris Rock mocks Will Smith over Oscars in Netflix special: Full transcript

Chris Rock mocks Will Smith over Oscars in Netflix special: Full transcript

Upworthy

Published

On Saturday, March 5, Chris Rock took part in Netflix's first ever live event by performing his stand-up special "Selective Outrage", in which he took aim at Will Smith for slapping him at the Academy Awards in 2022. Rock was the host of last year's edition of the Oscars, and during the ceremony…

#chrisrock #netflix #willsmith #academyawards #oscars #jadapinkettsmith #pinkettsmith #academy #chrisrockmocks #netflixspecial

Full Article