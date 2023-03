‘RRR’ Director S.S. Rajamouli Breaks Down Oscar-Nominated Musical Number “Naatu Naatu”

Warning: those who listen to “Naatu Naatu,” the Oscar-nominated original song from Telugu-language historical epic RRR, may experience an immediate desire to hear it again. And once more for good measure. Even the film’s director, S.S. Rajamouli, isn’t immune to the track’s bewitching qualities.…



#naatunaatu #telugu #ssrajamouli #vanityfairs #scene #rajamouli #ukraine #ntramaraojr #ramcharan #ladygaga