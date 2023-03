One of the largest gold refiners on the planet, Perth Mint, has reportedly sold up to $9 billion in diluted gold to China. Specifically, the Daily Mail reported that the state-owned entity could recall the sold product, as some of the bars were “diluted with other metals.” The WA government-owned…



#perthmint #dailymail #wa #mint #shanghaigoldexchange #perthmints #ledgerinsights #sge