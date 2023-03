‘No Snowflakes’ for Kid Rock: Shows Announced With Travis Tritt, Marcus King & More

Kid Rock has announced four arena shows for 2023 as part of his No Snowflakes Tour, with each concert featuring a different special guest. The June 23 concert at the Moody Center in Austin will feature Chris Janson, while the June 24 show at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will feature opener…



#kidrock #moodycenter #austin #chrisjanson #dickiesarena #fortworth #marcusking #travistritt #kidrocks #littlecaesarsarena