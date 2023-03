Depositing and withdrawing EUR and GBP has never been easier at Bitget with a plethora of on/off ramp options introduced recently by the crypto exchange with the largest copy trading community in the world. To celebrate the launch, Bitget has started a campaign event lasting from March 3, 2023,…



#eur #gbp #bitget #utc #bitgets #fiatcurrencies #sepa #fps #fiat #argentinian