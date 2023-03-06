Bruce Willis' wife begs paparazzi not to yell at him in the street
Published
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.Full Article
Published
Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has called on paparazzi to keep their distance and stop yelling at the "Die Hard" star when they see him in public.Full Article
Bruce Willis's wife has asked paparazzi to "keep your space" and not yell at the actor, who was recently diagnosed with..
“Allow for our family to get him from Point A to Point B safely,” Emma Heming Willis said of the actor diagnosed with..