Florida bill that would require bloggers to register with state raises big free speech questions: 'It's an attempt to bring critics to heel'
A Republican lawmaker in Florida wants bloggers who write about elected officials to register with the state, raising concern among First Amendment groups who are calling the proposal unconstitutional. The bill, filed by Sen. Jason Brodeur of Lake Mary, would require bloggers to file periodic…
#florida #firstamendment #jasonbrodeur #lakemary #bobbyblock #rondesantis #twitter #brodeurs #brodeur #desantis