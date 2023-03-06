U.N. Chief Says World Is '300 Years Away' From Gender Equity And Women's Rights Are 'Vanishing Before Our Eyes'
Decades of global progress on women’s rights are “vanishing before our eyes,” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned in an emotional speech at a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday afternoon, just two days ahead of International Women’s Day, arguing sexual abuse, a lack of…
