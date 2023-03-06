United passengers tackle man who allegedly tried to open emergency exit door, stabbed flight attendant mid-air
Published
A Leominster, Massachusetts, man on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles, California to Boston, Massachusetts was arrested after allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door and attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Francisco Severo Torres,…
#leominster #massachusetts #unitedairlines #boston #torres #americanairlines #newyorkindia #wellsfargovparrested