Gender equality won't be achieved for another 300 years at the current pace of progress, UN secretary-general says
Women’s rights are being “abused, threatened and violated” around the world and gender equality won’t be achieved for 300 years on the current track, the United Nations secretary-general warned Monday. Antonio Guterres told the opening session of the Commission on the Status of Women — the U.N.’s…
