Micheal B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson prepped for “Creed III” in an unusual way: “Mike and I actually went to therapy together,” Thompson revealed to Refinery29. “We did couples therapy.” Thompson stars in the “Creed” franchise as Bianca, Adonis’ longtime love interest and a successful music…



