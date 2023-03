Atlassian, the company behind tools like Jira, Confluence and Trello, today announced that, after a reorg a month ago, it is now laying off about 500 employees. That’s about 5% of its total workforce. Atlassian co-founders and co-CEOs Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar note in today’s…



#atlassian #trello #mikecannonbrookes #scottfarquhar #itsm #confluence #slackzoomandgmail #fredericlardinois