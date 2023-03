The series adaptation of “The Devil in the White City” is no longer moving forward at Hulu, Variety has learned. The series had originally been ordered to series at the streamer in August 2022 after originally being put into development there in 2019. At the time it was ordered, Keanu Reeves was…



#devilinwhitecity #huluvariety #keanureeves #toddfield #variety #reeves #danielhburnham #chicagoworldsfair #hhholmes #murdercastle