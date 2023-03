Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to find the Russian "murderers" responsible for the brutal killing of a war prisoner. A video that emerged online Monday purports to show a Ukrainian soldier being executed by Russian gunfire after saying, "Glory to Ukraine." While Newsweek has not…



#volodymyrzelensky #russian #ukraine #heroes #andriyyermak #zelensky #telegram #nazis #dmytrolubinets #genevaconventions