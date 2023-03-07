The Turtle Brothers, April O’Neil Are Back in the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Trailer

The “little Shreks” are back in the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, from permanent teenager Seth Rogen. “A new generation of heroes will rise,” the nearly two-minute trailer teases, “straight from the sewer.” The first in-depth look at the upcoming film shows the…



#mutantmayhem #sethrogen #manhattan #shamonbrownjr #nicolascantu #bradynoon #newyorkers #apriloneil #ayoedebiri #jackiechan