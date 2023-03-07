Living With Climate Change: Big Oil must decarbonize quicker, says UAE energy exec running the next U.N. climate summit

The fossil fuel-pumping industry has to move much faster in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, said Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, the head of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned energy concern and the controversial president-designate of the U.N. climate conference the UAE will host later this year.…



#sultanahmedaljaber #unitedarabemirates #ceraweek #houston #cop27 #egypt #teresaanderson #actionaid #celsius #johnkerry