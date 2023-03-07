Fox News hit with fresh federal election complaint over Trump camp collusion

A US Federal Election Commission complaint over the collusion of Fox Newswith the Trump campaign in 2020 could be the first of many, the complainant said, amid continued fallout from dramatic court filings in Dominion Voter Systems’ $1.6bn defamation suit against the network. Media Matters for…



#foxnewswith #trump #dominionvotersystems #rupertmurdoch #jaredkushner #trumps #harvardlawreview #mediamatters #murdoch #kushner