Li Qiang is known as the man behind the tough two-month Covid lockdown of China’s biggest city, Shanghai, a policy detested by millions of residents. But before he undertook that tough and now notorious task, the man now set to be China’s next premier was involved in a bold revamp of the stock…



#liqiang #shanghai #xijinping #csrc #warnsus #communistparty #likeqiang #liqiangs #treymcarver #triviumchina