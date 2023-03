Business leaders say frayed relations with the EU are costing the British economy, as suppliers in the bloc grow more cautious about doing business with post-Brexit Britain. Adding to the pressure on Rishi Sunak’s government as bosses warn that the UK is falling behind its peers, the…



#postbrexitbritain #rishisunaks #postbrexit #stephenphipson #brexit #northernireland #citigroup #fabiolisanti