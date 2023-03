The Anderson Township home of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was entered early Tuesday morning by Hamilton County police deputies responding to a "shots fired" call. Mike Dardis, news anchor for WLWT News 5 in Cincinnati, tweeted that Mixon's sister, Shelonda, told the media outlet that…



#cincinnatibengals #joemixon #hamiltoncounty #mikedardis #wlwtnews5 #cincinnati #shelonda #dardis #nfl