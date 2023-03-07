Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Makes Unannounced Visit To Iraq Nearly 20 Years After U.S.-Led Invasion

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday, moving to bolster U.S. ties just days before the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein and triggered years of unrest as the country continues to fight against the…



#defense #lloydaustin #iraqi #baghdad #saddamhussein #islamicstate #matthewmcfarlane #iraq #usiraq #mohammedalsudani