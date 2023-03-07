Gov. Newsom says California ‘done’ with Walgreens for buckling in abortion pill fight

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that California will stop doing business with Walgreens after the giant pharmacy chain said it won’t dispense abortion pills in 20 states where authorities recently threatened legal action for doing so. “California won’t be doing business with Walgreens — or any…



