Footage from the January 6 uprising obtained by Fox News has cast fresh doubt on the extent to which one of the perpetrators—who became infamously known as the QAnon Shaman for his elaborate dress on the day—was prevented from entering the U.S. Capitol by police officers. Jacob Chansley, also…



#qanonshaman #capitol #jacobchansley #jakeangeli #tuckercarlson #ussenate #chansley #capitolpolice #ashlibabbitt #kevinmccarthy