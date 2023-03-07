News24.com | Princess Eugenie reportedly living at Frogmore Cottage following Harry and Meghan's eviction
Princess Eugenie is already living in Harry and Meghan's former UK-based home, Frogmore Cottage.Full Article
Harry and Meghan are reportedly looking for a home in another country but intend to keep Los Angeles as their base.
King Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage in January, according to a source.