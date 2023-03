Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a heartfelt conversation with Frank Clark at the Super Bowl LVII championship parade. “That’s where I ended up talking to him,” Reid said. “Frank, he’s a top-notch, top-notch guy. I love him — love him to death.” That may have been one of the final…



#kansascitychiefs #andyreid #frankclark #superbowllvii #chiefs #espn #adamschefter #clark #mvp #patrickmahomes