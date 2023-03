Markets were mixed in muted early trading Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance before a Senate Committee, where he will likely be grilled about the central bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes that have only modestly curtailed stubborn inflation. Futures for the Dow…



