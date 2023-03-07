Derek Carr's contract with New Orleans Saints explained after Raiders trade

Derek Carr's contract with New Orleans Saints explained after Raiders trade

Upworthy

Published

Derek Carr has begun the inevitable NFL quarterback merry-go-round, leaving the Las Vegas Raiders for the New Orleans Saints. A number of teams have hinted that a QB will be their priority, but some are deciding whether to act or not depending on who becomes available. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers…

#derekcarr #nfl #lasvegasraiders #neworleanssaints #qb #tampabaybuccaneers #tombrady #greenbaypackers #aaronrodgers #jarrettstidham

Full Article