Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico are found dead, two alive
The governor of the state of Tamaulipas, where the four Americans were kidnapped at gunpoint on Friday, said only two were found alive. Of them, one is injured.Full Article
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead — and two others found alive in a rural area near the..
Two of four Americans abducted in Mexico discovered dead.