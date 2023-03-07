Up to 30,000 Russian casualties claimed in Bakhmut
Published
The number of killed and wounded is out of proportion to the city's worth, say Western officials.Full Article
Published
The number of killed and wounded is out of proportion to the city's worth, say Western officials.Full Article
The Institute for the Study of War said it's still too early to assess Ukrainian intentions concerning a complete withdrawal from..
Reports of colossal Ukrainian losses in the stronghold city of Ugledar (Vuhledar in Ukrainian) are coming in, as Russia has ramped..