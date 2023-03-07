Jim Jordan Slaps Former White House 'Disinformation Czar' With Subpoena After Requests Ignored The former head of the Biden administration's short-lived Disinformation Governance Board, Nina Jankowicz, was slapped with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee on Monday. Jankowicz, a huge fan of…



#jimjordanslaps #ninajankowicz #jankowicz #christophersteele #hunterbiden #dhs #wilsoncenter #belarus #disney #scarypoppins