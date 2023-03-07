Senate leader Schumer blasts Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Speaker McCarthy over Jan. 6 footage

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens as Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) speaks at a press conference on the Senate’s upcoming procedural vote to codify Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. And he said Carlson, after "diving deep into the waters of…



#chuckschumer #debbiestabenow #roevwade #capitol #donaldtrump #tuckercarlson #tuckercarson #kevinmccarthy #rcalif #patriotawards