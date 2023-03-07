Watch Niall Horan Convince ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ross Clayton to Join His Team in a Very Unusual Way
Published
The Voice is officially back for season 23. With the show’s Monday (March 6) premiere, the competitive blind auditions have commenced, which saw new coach Niall Horan use a few unusual tactics to get contestant Ross Clayton to join his team. Related Niall Horan Explains How One Direction’s ‘X…
#voice #niallhoran #rossclayton #clayton #keithurbans #oklahoma #blakeshelton #kellyclarkson #chancerapper #horan