'You ain't seen nothing yet:' Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts state record and fuels 2024 speculation

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his "State of the State" address during a joint session of the Florida Senate and House of Representatives at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, on March 7, 2023. Florida Gov. Ron…



#florida #rondesantis #floridacabinet #stateofstate #floridasenate #capitol #tallahassee #desantis #donaldtrump #republicans