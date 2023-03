Elon Musk says “has a shot” at being cashflow positive next quarter, even as the social media network contends with site breakages and reports of advertisers leaving the platform. In an interview at a Morgan Stanley investor conference Tuesday, the billionaire, who took over as Twitter CEO in…



#twitter #disney #apple #warnerbros #discovery #davidzaslav #hbo #whitelotus #arubegoldberg #tesla