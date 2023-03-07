Ben Savage from ‘Boy Meets World’ announces he is running for Congress in California

Actor Ben Savage, known for his work on the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World,” has announced he is running to fill Rep. Adam Schiff’s congressional seat in 2024. “I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” Savage wrote on Instagram about…



#bensavage #boymeetsworld #adamschiffs #savage #democrat #diannefeinstein #katieporter #losangelescounty #30thdistrict